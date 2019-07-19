Top Gun: Maverick trailer: Tom Cruise takes cue from Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark as he returns as the unbeatable fighter pilot

Top Gun roared back on Thursday when Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con to show the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel to his military action movie. He called it as a “love letter to aviation.”

The trailer shows Cruise wearing Pete Maverick Mitchell’s famous leather jacket, racing on a motorcycle and flying a fighter jet through a narrow snow-filled canyon. The actor can be seen taking cues from Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) as he replies to his Boss, who seems to be doubting his capabilities, “Maybe so sir, but not today."

The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 box-office hit and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie.

Directed by Tony Scott, Top Gun: Maverick is due for release in June 2020 and sees the return of Cruise’s hotshot fighter pilot more than 30 years after the original movie launched his career as a global action star. The film also stars Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his rule as Maverick’s rival Iceman.

“I was always asked ‘When are you going to do another one?’ Well, you’ve been very patient with me. I felt like it was my responsibility to really deliver for you,” Cruise told fans gathered for the annual Comic-Con movie, television and comic book event in San Diego, according to entertainment website Deadline.

Swooping shots of fighter jets launching off aircraft carriers were “all real” and the result of working closely with US Navy officials, Cruise said. “I really wanted to give you all an experience of what it is to be inside that aircraft ... It’s a love letter to aviation,” he added.

The blockbuster was based on a real training program that was known as Topgun and based at San Diego’s former Naval Air Station Miramar.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 08:53 IST