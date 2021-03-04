Twitter rallies behind Meghan Markle after Palace's 'bullying probe': 'I will support her like my mum did Diana'

Meghan Markle is getting a tonne of support from Twitter users after Buckingham Palace announced a probe into allegations of bullying against her. Many believe it to be in retaliation to her upcoming 'explosive' interview with Oprah Winfrey, wherein she is expected to expose the truth behind her life as a member of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace has launched an investigation into allegations that Meghan, a former actor and the Duchess of Sussex, bullied staff during her time as a frontline royal with Prince Harry in Britain. She lived in Kensington Palace for a year in 2018.

Twitter users, however, have called it a smear campaign. Many are vocal in their support of Meghan, even bringing out old instances of seemingly bullying behaviour from Prince Phillip and the treatment received by Prince Andrew.

"Imagine a world where Prince Andrew faces as much, if not more scrutiny than Meghan Markle. Imagine," wrote one. "Yeeeeaaahhh, I don't trust a goddamn thing Buckingham Palace or their staff have to say about Meghan Markle. I feel like I've seen this season of The Crown already," wrote another.

"BREAKING: Meghan Markle accused of not returning her trolley to the right place after a shop at Tescos. Buckingham Palace is investigating," joked another. "Gonna support and defend meghan markle the way my mom did with princess Diana," wrote a Twitter user.

Check out more tweets here:

The probe comes as The Times published a leaked email on Wednesday from a staff member alleging that the former American actor drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third member of staff.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in the ‘Times’ following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Buckingham Palace, which is responsible for all Royal Household staff, said in a statement.

"Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned,” it said.

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," it said.

A spokesperson for Meghan, who is now based in California where the couple is expecting their second child, said she is “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma”.

Meanwhile, further clips emerged on Thursday from Meghan's much-anticipated interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey, which is set to be aired in the US on Sunday and in the UK next Monday.

(With PTI inputs)