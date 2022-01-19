Umar Riaz reacts to Geeta Kapur's ‘below the belt’ comment on him: 'Only Salman Khan can bash me left and right'

Bigg Boss 15's evicted contestant Umar Riaz has spoken about the entire episode on the show with choreographer and guest, Geeta Kapur. On the show, Geeta had told Umar that she wouldn't want him--who is a doctor by profession--to operate on her, seeing his ‘inherently’ violent nature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Umar has now spoken about it after his eviction. He said that he has always been polite with all the guests who would come visiting and doubts if Geeta even watches the show at all.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Umar said that the two have not spoken since his exit. “We don't know each other. Any guest who have come in the house, they might say that your game is not right, you gotta buck up or this and that. It's OK. Only Salman (Khan, show host) sir can bash me left and right. That's his job. I can listen to abuses also from him because I have grown up seeing him. But anyone else talking about that is not justified."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that whenever a guest comes over, ‘no one attacks personally’. “What Geeta ma'am did was that without knowing about me… I don't know if she even watches Bigg Boss as well and how she was briefed…but she directly went on my profession and how that was inherent in my nature,” Umar said. He added that Geeta never witnessed his funny and friendly side on the show. “She just saw how I did the task and targeted my profession as a doctor, that she would never see me as a doctor or a surgeon. So that was really below the belt, that really hurt," he added.

Geeta, seeing Umar's aggression on the show, said, "I will never want to be treated by someone with an aggression like yours. Mere liye woh darr baitha hai kyunki aap aapa kho dete hai, aapko samajh mein nahi aata aap kya kar rahe hai aur mere liye (I am scared because you lose your mind, you don’t realise what you are doing and for me), it’s a very disturbing fact that you are in a profession that needs a calm mind.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Paparazzi call Umar Riaz ‘real winner of Bigg Boss 15,’ he says, ‘You all know what has happened’. Watch

After exiting the show, Umar tweeted about the incident as well. “@geetakapur ma’am, I’ll tell you my inherent nature. When Covid hit all of India, I was the one working all day and night to serve my country and my people without thinking about my health because that is what I got inherent, which is to serve and to give and not think about myself,” he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON