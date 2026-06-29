Uorfi Javed denies claims she converted to Hinduism, changed name to Rita Bhardwaj

Actor Uorfi Javed had a strongly-worded statement for a former DD News journalist who claimed that she had converted to Hinduism and changed her name. She also called her out for stating that she wears ‘adhi nangi’ (half-nude) clothes, among other things. Later, Uorfi claimed that a content creator sent her ‘triggering’ messages for calling her out.

What did the ex-journo say?

Uorfi Javed called out a content creator for claiming she wears 'adhe nange' clothes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meeta Chowdry, whose Instagram bio claims she worked at DD News, made a video about Uorfi in which she stated that Uorfi is famous for nothing more than wearing ‘aadhe nange (half naked)’ clothes. “She has no other claim to her fame, except she was always very less dressed,” she said. She also claimed, “Uorfi has now announced that she, who was a Muslim, has changed her name to Rita Bhardwaj. Which means she has converted. She has become a Hindu from a Muslim.” Meeta then asked her to adapt some ‘laaj lajja’ (shame, modesty) also.

Uorfi Javed slams false claims

Uorfi posted the now-deleted video on her Instagram stories, writing, “Kaise Kaise chomu log apne aap ko journalist bolte hai! Aunty please thoda homework kar Lijiye, i never changed my name or religion also. I don't believe in any religion. (Such stupid people call themselves journalists. Aunty, please do your homework).”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She also added, “Also I'm not just nangi with my clothes I'm also nangi with my words but aaj mood nahi hai. Also Ek bar google Karlo how many shows I have to my names, Mujhe aapka Ganda make up dekh k sharam agyi or aap Ki journalism Pe. Burai karni hai karo Bindaas, but don't spread fake news cause I can't do the same to you cause no one cares aunty ji. (I am not just bare with my clothes, but with my words too. But I’m not in the mood for it today. Once Google to see how many shows I’ve done. I am ashamed of your bad makeup and your journalism. If you want to badmouth, do it).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also added, “Also I'm not just nangi with my clothes I'm also nangi with my words but aaj mood nahi hai. Also Ek bar google Karlo how many shows I have to my names, Mujhe aapka Ganda make up dekh k sharam agyi or aap Ki journalism Pe. Burai karni hai karo Bindaas, but don't spread fake news cause I can't do the same to you cause no one cares aunty ji. (I am not just bare with my clothes, but with my words too. But I’m not in the mood for it today. Once Google to see how many shows I’ve done. I am ashamed of your bad makeup and your journalism. If you want to badmouth, do it).” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Uorfi Javed called out a former journo claiming she changed her name.

Claims to have received triggering messages

Later, Uorfi also attached screenshots of the messages she received, writing, “@meeta chowdhry aunty got so triggered! But still her facts are wrong, I haven't gotten fake boobs. Just because her face looks like sagging ones she's obsessed with boobs.” She also added, “Aunty sent me extremely triggering msgs which I can't even upload then deleted the video and blocked me, guys I can't be disrespectful to her, she looks like my daada ji (grandpa).”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Uorfi Javed says she received triggering messages from the former journo.

Uorfi won The Traitors India in 2025 and hosted Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka the same year. She has starred in shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON