Uorfi Javed slams man for threatening to leak her morphed photos, vows to file police complaint

Reality TV personality and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed has once again taken a stand against cyber harassment, after revealing that a man allegedly threatened to morph her photos and circulate them on social media. On Tuesday, September 9, Uorfi shared a disturbing update on her Instagram Story, posting a screenshot of the accused's profile and detailing the threats she received. Uorfi Javed faced cyber harassment when a man threatened to morph her pictures, prompting her to seek legal action and encouraging other women to stand up against such threats.

‘This guy has been harassing me,’ says Uorfi

Uorfi wrote in her Instagram Story, “This guy has been harassing me to morph my pictures and upload them. He did, in fact, morph one and send it to me. I can’t believe what these men are doing with the technology available today,” she wrote.

The influencer, who has often been targeted for her fashion and outspoken views, didn’t hold back and made it clear that she plans to take legal action. “I will file an official complaint. But ladies, if you’re under such circumstances, please do not be scared. Go file a complaint. You are not the problem—it’s these men who are a blot on our society,” she added.

A screenshot of Uorfi Javed's Instagram Story.

Uorfi was recently in the news as she opened up about her relationship status. In a recent interview with Mashable India, she revealed that she is in a committed long-distance relationship with a shy, media-shy boyfriend who lives in Delhi.

Uorfi's latest work

On the work front, Uorfi was last seen in The Traitors India, where she emerged as a winner alongside poker player Nikita Luther. While she hasn’t officially announced her next project, reports suggest that she will return with Season 2 of her reality show Follow Karlo Yaar, which offers a glimpse into her personal and professional life.