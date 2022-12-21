Uorfi Javed detained in Dubai for shooting video in revealing outfit: Report

Uorfi Javed, who was on a trip to the UAE, has reportedly been detained in Dubai for allegedly shooting a video wearing a revealing outfit in public, which is not allowed in the country. A report added that Uorfi, who often grabs attention for her unique fashion choices, is currently being questioned by the authorities in Dubai. Also read: Uorfi Javed calls Chetan Bhagat 'pervert', refers to MeToo allegations against him after he says she ‘distracts youth’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uorfi had recently flown to the United Arab Emirates, reportedly, for the shoot of her upcoming projects, and has been there for more than a week. She has been sharing videos and pictures from her trip, wearing a range of unconventional outfits. However, as per a new report, Uorfi was being questioned by local police in Dubai after she filmed a video ‘in an open area’ wearing something that was not ‘allowed’ to be shot in public.

As per a report in ETimes, there was ‘no problem’ in Uorfi’s outfit. However, because she shot the video in an open area, she was being interrogated by authorities in Dubai, said the report. It added that the local authorities in the UAE might postpone Uorfi’s return ticket to India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uorfi was recently seen on the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, hosted by actors Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. She also grabbed attention for her outfits on the show. Last month, Uorfi was also in news after author Chetan Bhagat said that the youth of this country, especially boys, were getting distracted by her. She had responded to Chetan’s remark, by calling him a 'pervert', and had also shared screenshots of Chetan's alleged WhatsApp messages that were leaked in 2018, during the MeToo movement.

Earlier, Uorfi had landed in legal trouble due to a music video that featured her in an orange saree, among other outfits, as per reports. She was seen in the remake of the popular Zeenat Aman song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. The music video for the song was released on October 11. After the video came out, a complaint was reportedly filed against Uorfi in Delhi for 'publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON