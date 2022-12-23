Uorfi Javed says people only cared about her being ‘jailed’ in Dubai, not the death, rape threats she got

As reports emerged that Uorfi Javed was detained in Dubai, another news surfaced that a man was arrested for giving rape and life threats to the actor. A day after Uorfi issued a clarification on being detained, she has spoken about the hypocrisy in society. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, she said that though both the news were circulating together, people didn't say anything about the man who threatened her. (Also Read | Uorfi Javed clarifies she wasn't detained in Dubai, explains what happened: 'Had nothing to do with my clothes')

Uorfi said, "So if you see there are two stories going side by side. One is that I have been jailed in Dubai and the second is, I uploaded that, that the man who was threatening to rape me or kill me, he is in jail right now, the police arrested him. But people are interested more in seeing me in jail. I have seen tweets like, 'Please keep her Dubai police, please keep her in jail'."

She continued, "But I've not seen even a single person talking about the man who was threatening to rape and kill me. Do you see the hypocrisy? People have no problem with someone who is trying to rape a woman or threatening to rape her but people have problems with a woman who is just whatever she is putting on her body. Hypocrisy." Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Society ki asliyat (Society's reality)."

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, she shared a video.

Earlier, Uorfi had shared video clips on her Instagram Stories as she stood behind 'bars', a filter on the app. She had said, "This is exactly what the entire India wants to see right now." In the next video, she added, "No I'm not talking about my cute face."

After reports claimed that the actor was detained, she issued a statement. As quoted by Indian Express, it read, “The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, the production team didn’t extend the timing, hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted."

A few hours later news agency ANI reported that the Mumbai Police arrested the man, Naveen Giri. It took him in its custody after an FIR was registered under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC as well as the IT Act. Naveen had used WhatsApp to send threatening messages to Uorfi.

