Urvashi Dholakia says she's 'done being a sari-clad vamp': 'It’s time people see my other shades'

Television actor Urvashi Dholakia has revealed that she is 'done being a sari-clad vamp' on TV, adding that people don't see the person behind the character. Urvashi also said that she has been typecast.

Speaking to a leading daily, Urvashi Dholakia said, "As much as I love the work that I have done, I also feel that there is a certain stereotyping that has happened. Somewhere, people stop seeing you outside the character that you play. I’m done being a sari-clad vamp, it’s time people see my other shades. There have been a lot of offers, but I want to take up something that I haven’t already played. I don’t mind playing a negative character or a character with grey shades, but it has to be beyond the realm of what I have done."

She added, "Times have changed and I am itching to once again play a role that becomes iconic, the medium can be any--television, OTT or films. What’s most important is that there needs to be a spark that can light up the screen."

Urvashi made her acting debut in the Doordarshan series Shrikant, in which she essayed the role of Rajlaxmi. She also featured in Dekh Bhai Dekh, as Shilpa. She became a household name by playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor has also starred in Waqt Ki Raftar, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, and Kahiin To Hoga.

In 2012, she participated in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as the winner. She was also seen in the series Chandrakanta, as Queen Iravati.

Urvashi Dholakia was 16 when she tied the knot, and welcomed her twin sons -- Sagar and Kshitij -- at the age of 17. She has raised them as a single mother.

Earlier this year, she had told a leading daily, “My children and family want me to settle down but I haven’t given it a serious thought yet (laughs). My children often ask me to get married or date someone but whenever I’m faced with these topics, I always laugh it off. Kya sochu main, not that ki mera time chala gaya hai (what should I think, I'm not old), but I can’t overthink things beyond a point."