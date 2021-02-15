Actor Urvashi Dholakia has said that having stretch marks should be normalised, which is why she didn't shy away from posting pictures that showed her own on social media.

Urvashi, who is a single mother to two sons in their mid-twenties, said in an interview that she is proud of her body, and that they symbolise the fact that 'life grew within (her)'.

She told The Times of India, “I'm aware of how people try to bully women, who choose to dress a certain way after they become mothers. But I would like to ask, who has made these rules? Koi mujhe rok ke batao (Somebody tell me). I love my body. Stretch marks and cellulite are inconsequential, they are just marks, like a tattoo! My stretch marks are proof that life grew within me, no one can take that away from me."

She continued, "Also, posting such pictures is not about making a point. I don't see the need to make one. I don't remember anybody questioning a man who roams shirtless on a beach after he's become a father. The same rule applies here. I was at the pool and this is what people across the globe wear to the pool. You only live once. I don't think we should waste our time in explaining our actions."

Urvashi in an earlier interview had expressed regret at having to send her sons away to boarding school. "Unfortunately, that is something that did come to my mind that I had barely been able to give them any time, and because of that, I had to send them to the boarding school. I had no other choice. I was never happy with the decision of sending them away. It put me under a massive depression but on the other hand, I had to do it for their future," she told Pinkvilla.

Urvashi, who has been a part of shows such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan and Ghar Ek Mandir, became a household name with Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the antagonist Komolika. She also participated in and won Bigg Boss 6.

