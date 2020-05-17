e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Urvashi Dholakia says sending sons to boarding school at the age of 8 gave her ‘massive depression’

Urvashi Dholakia says sending sons to boarding school at the age of 8 gave her ‘massive depression’

Urvashi Dholakia said that she could not be around much when her sons were growing up but made up for it in later years.

tv Updated: May 17, 2020 13:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Urvashi Dholakia with her sons, Sagar and Kshitij.
Urvashi Dholakia with her sons, Sagar and Kshitij.
         

Television actor Urvashi Dholakia, who has been a single mother to her twin sons Sagar and Kshitij from the young age of 17, said that she lost out on seeing them grow up because of her professional commitments. She said that it broke her heart to send them to a boarding school when they were eight years old, but she realised that it was in their best interests.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Urvashi said that she barely saw Sagar and Kshitij growing up. “Unfortunately, that is something that did come to my mind that I had barely been able to give them any time, and because of that, I had to send them to the boarding school. I had no other choice. I was never happy with the decision of sending them away. It put me under a massive depression but on the other hand, I had to do it for their future,” she said.

Urvashi made up for the lost time once they finished school. “I did not see them grow but I am happy that I gave them time when they were back. I had to restart my work after a point and then I did Bigg Boss and that was the only time I was away from them. Then, I took a conscious decision of not wanting to work because I decided I have to see them grow because I couldn’t see them grow during their childhood,” she said.

 

Also read | Khushi Kapoor says people made fun of her for not looking like Sridevi or Janhvi Kapoor: ‘It affected the way I would eat’

Urvashi, who has been a part of shows such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan and Ghar Ek Mandir, became a household name with Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the antagonist Komolika. She also participated in and won Bigg Boss 6.

Most recently, Urvashi was seen in Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. They faced an early elimination, only to return as wild card entries. However, their second stint in the dance reality show did not last very long and they finished in seventh place.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In