US reality TV show Extreme Weight Loss star, Brandi Mallory, dies at 40

America's fitness influencer and US reality TV show, Extreme Weight Loss, star Brandi Mallory has died at the age of 40.

The cause of the death has not been disclosed even as the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the former reality star died on Nov. 9 in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Mallory had appeared on season 4 of the famous ABC series and in an interview revealed that it was the death of one of her sorority sisters at the age of 29 that prompted her decision to lose weight.

Brandi Mallory's weight loss journey

"I was literally waking up every day like... this may be my last day waking up, like, I don't know what's going to happen for me," she said. “When it's playing on your mind that I might need to do something about my weight, because I'm afraid I might die too, then you might need to pay attention to something like that.”

She went on to share in the interview that she saw a casting call for The Biggest Loser, and while she didn't get picked for that show, the producers sent details about her to Extreme Weight Loss. "Literally every footstep since then has been God. I prayed over that application before I sent it off; I prayed every step of the way," she said at the time.

On the show, Mallory revealed that at her heaviest she weighed around 329 lbs. During her time on Extreme Weight Loss she competed in the Half Ironman, a fitness challenge that saw her swim, bike and run for a combined 70.3 miles in less than eight hours.

‘Rest in peace, sis’

Mallory's fellow contestant from Extreme Weight Loss, Kim Williams Maxile, paid tribute to Mallory on Instagram. "Rest in Love sis," she captioned a video of her and Mallory. "To my fellow Extreme Weight Loss @extweightloss sis, @brandimallory you will be missed. I’ll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5 we watched your season and it inspired us to keep going. "

She added, "You truly made an impact on this world with your zest and your passion for body positivity. I’m blessed to have gotten to experienced you in this world."

Condolences have been pouring in for Mallory, “I learned yesterday that this wonderful woman had gone to heaven. You may have seen her on Season 4 of the TV Show “Extreme Weight Loss”. She once said there wasn’t a word in the English Dictionary to describe how she feels about God’s amazing Grace 💔”, Taylor Scott wrote on X.

