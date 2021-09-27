Vahbiz Dorabjee: I am done getting bullied and harassed

Actor Vahbiz Dorabjee was shocked when she came across her morphed pictures being circulated online, highlighting her shocking weight gain. And she is not willing to ignore, instead she is calling out the ones tweaking the narrative, and passing snide remarks.

Recently, Dorabjee, known for Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Saraswatichandra and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, took to social media to lash out at a YouTube channel for distorting her photos to make her plump, and also posted pictures to show the real and tweaked image.

“It is not the case that grapes are sour. Waajan ki toh baat hi nahi hai, kaunsi mein phele badi patli thi. I have been curvy, and my pictures show that. What has angered me is that it is completely unethical. You are morphing someone’s picture just to get your freaking likes and views. I have always been on the healthy side, and embraced it. I’m very comfortable in my skin, and that has always been my USP,” Dorabjee tells us, adding that it is wrong to be “cruel and cross all lines of humanities” to get attention.

She continues, “It’s about harassment, bullying and defamation. I am not being a cry baby about pictures getting morphed. The point is don’t harass and bully people”.

Dorabjee asserts that she is going to say it out loud and clearly. “I have paid a price in the past and I’m not interested in paying a price in the future either. Initially, I was very naive. I didn’t know what to do about it. But now, I’m going to voice it out”.

As per her, she has been scarred very badly with wrong things being written about her, and she will not let the past repeat itself.

“I’m not going to keep quiet every time. It was exaggerated. It was a very instinctive reaction. When I saw this, I thought I must write about it. And honestly, I’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of people that have supported me, including Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani and Saqib Saleem,” confesses Dorabjee.

Here, she wonders -- I am looking good in a great shape. Why would you morph the images?

“The whole scenario is becoming very shallow and disturbing. It has become a very common practice with nonsense being written about actresses, and everyone’s pictures and bust lines getting morphed. I don’t know if other people want to take it, that is their problem. I don’t want to take it. We have the power of the pen today. I will not,” adds the actor, revealing that the link was pulled down after her post, but she didn’t get an apology from anyone.