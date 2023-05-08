Vanderpump Rules' Ariana, Katie, and Scheana celebrate big win at MTV Movie and TV Awards

The cast of Vanderpump Rules made a triumphant appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7. The popular reality show won Best Reality On-Screen Team, and Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Shay attended the event dressed in matching hoodies that read "Every Nite Is VPR Nite." The three accepted the award on behalf of the show and thanked fans for their votes.

Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Shay(MTV)

While the trio celebrated the win, Lala Kent chose not to attend as a show of solidarity for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. However, she still recorded a video message in which she expressed her appreciation for the support from fans.

Vanderpump Rules cast: Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney. (Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules was up against other shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Kardashians. The reality series has been running for ten seasons, and the latest one features a storyline surrounding Ariana's ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal with their costar Raquel Leviss. During the episode, Ariana defended Raquel, and her friendship with her, even as rumors swirled about the cheating allegations.

Following the scandal, Sandoval publicly apologized for his actions and the pain he caused Ariana. Despite the drama, Ariana has since moved on and was seen publicly kissing fitness coach Daniel Wai at Coachella.

Overall, the cast of Vanderpump Rules had an exciting night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and their win is a testament to the show's popularity and dedicated fan base.

