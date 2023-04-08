Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval faces hypocrisy backlash after cheating on ex and ignoring his own advice to Jax Taylor

The reality television show Vanderpump Rules is known for its scandalous storylines, but this one takes the cake. In 2017, Tom Sandoval advised his friend Jax Taylor to not live with his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright after they broke up. Fast forward to 2021, and Sandoval found himself in the same situation, living with his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix after cheating on her with Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval’s advice to Taylor was clear: “You guys do not need to be sleeping in that apartment together at all. You can’t do that man. You guys have broken up.” However, Sandoval didn’t follow his own advice, and now he’s in a difficult situation. Sandoval and Madix ended their nine-year relationship after his months-long affair with Leviss came to light, but they continue to reside in their California home together.

According to Kristen Doute, a Pump Rules alum and friend of Madix’s, Sandoval is refusing to vacate the house. Doute alleged during a podcast episode that Sandoval’s response to their request to give Madix some space was, “It’s my f—king house. I own half of it. I will come and go as I please, and if she has a problem with it, she can leave.”

Sandoval and Leviss have issued public apologies for their affair and have apologized to Madix, but it seems that the situation is still tense. Madix’s friend Logan Cochran called out Sandoval and Leviss for their actions via his Instagram Story on March 30, telling them to “at least pretend to have some decency.”

Meanwhile, Taylor and Cartwright reconciled after their brief split and got engaged in 2018. The couple tied the knot the following year but left the reality show after being accused of racism towards a fellow cast member.

The irony of Sandoval’s advice to Taylor and his own situation isn’t lost on viewers of the show. It’s a cautionary tale about giving advice that you don’t follow yourself.

