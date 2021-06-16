Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Varun Sood's girlfriend Divya Agarwal on his Insta posts: 'He is lifting Nikki or Sana, proving his strength'

Divya Agarwal talks about staying away from boyfriend Varun Sood as he shoots for his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal pose together.

Varun Sood is currently shooting for his upcoming show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He had shared pictures and videos with co-contestants Sana Makbul and Nikki Tamboli, and his girlfriend Divya Agarwal has now responded.

Varun Sood, along with co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh, has shared different pictures with at least three other contestants, lifting them. Sana, Nikki and Shweta Tiwari feature in different images where they can be seen posing on top of the shoulders of Vishal and Varun as they lift them up.

Speaking to a leading daily on his pictures with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants Nikki and Sana, Divya said, "That’s my only complaint. He just keeps working out at the every opportunity he gets. Either he is lifting Nikki or Sana. He is proving his strength. That’s so Varun." She added that she often asks Varun to share posts on social media as she does not get to talk to him much.

Last month, on the couple sharing 'hot pictures' on social media, she had told a leading daily, "He (Varun) told me ‘You don’t do such photoshoots in my presence or post such pictures and when I am away you are posting these’. We have known each other for more than two years now and it’s a thing between us that when we are apart, we tease each other by uploading such pictures. When we meet again, it is a good meeting…it’s exciting. It’s a little window of freedom where we experiment and explore our individuality and talent.”

Also read: Vidya Balan reveals her first salary was 500; job involved posing beside a tree

Varun also posted fresh pictures from Capetown with Shweta Tiwari on Wednesday afternoon. Abhinav Shukla can also be seen with them.

A screenshot of Varun Sood's post and Divya Aggarwal's comment.

Earlier this week, he had shared pictures of himself, posing with a beautiful sunset in the background. He captioned them, "Aren’t sunsets beautiful?" Divya was quick to respond with, "I can’t wait to spend one with you."

