Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Vijay Sethupathi begins shooting for upcoming Hindi web series with Raj and DK, see pic
tv

Vijay Sethupathi begins shooting for upcoming Hindi web series with Raj and DK, see pic

The upcoming web series by Raj and DK stars Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. Vijay Sethupathi is likely to be seen in the role of a lawyer.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Raj and DK are best known for their creation The Family Man.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has begun shooting for upcoming Hindi web series from The Family Man creators Raj and DK. The show, which went on the floors a few months ago, also stars Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna in the lead.

Raashi Khanna took to Twitter to announce that Vijay Sethupathi has joined the sets. She even shared a picture from the sets.

“Collaborating with my favourite human/actor for the third time, this time in Hindi! Welcome to our set @VijaySethuOffl sir (sic),” Raashi wrote.

Going by Raashi’s picture, it can be assumed that Vijay Sethupathi plays the character of a lawyer.

Raashi has so far worked with Vijay Sethupathi in two Tamil films – Sangatamizhan and upcoming Tughlaq Durbar.

Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to make his Hindi debut via Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump. He was originally signed to play the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba.

When Vijay couldn’t take up the project, rumours emerged that it was due to his weight issues he had to let go of the project. However, he clarified in an interview why he couldn’t be part of the project. He said that the pandemic affected the dates he had set aside for the project.

Also read: Inside Kareena Kapoor’s ‘productive weekend’ with Karisma Kapoor: Lavish feast and food coma, watch

“Covid happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule." he said.

Recently, Vijay Sethupathi completed work on Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar, the Hindi remake of Tamil thriller Maanagaram.

Vijay Sethupathi currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, in which he has teamed up with Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vijay sethupathi raj and dk raashi khanna

Related Stories

hollywood

Paul Rudd and Dan Levy dine on royal Indian thali, Marvel fans think Schitt's Creek star is in Ant-Man 3

PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 11:21 AM IST
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor reveals what she bought with her first-ever paycheque; hint, it involves New York

PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 11:10 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Father of Indian Chemistry

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP