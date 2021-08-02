Vijay Sethupathi begins shooting for upcoming Hindi web series with Raj and DK, see pic

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has begun shooting for upcoming Hindi web series from The Family Man creators Raj and DK. The show, which went on the floors a few months ago, also stars Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna in the lead.

Raashi Khanna took to Twitter to announce that Vijay Sethupathi has joined the sets. She even shared a picture from the sets.

“Collaborating with my favourite human/actor for the third time, this time in Hindi! Welcome to our set @VijaySethuOffl sir (sic),” Raashi wrote.

Going by Raashi’s picture, it can be assumed that Vijay Sethupathi plays the character of a lawyer.

Raashi has so far worked with Vijay Sethupathi in two Tamil films – Sangatamizhan and upcoming Tughlaq Durbar.

Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to make his Hindi debut via Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump. He was originally signed to play the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba.

When Vijay couldn’t take up the project, rumours emerged that it was due to his weight issues he had to let go of the project. However, he clarified in an interview why he couldn’t be part of the project. He said that the pandemic affected the dates he had set aside for the project.

“Covid happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule." he said.

Recently, Vijay Sethupathi completed work on Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar, the Hindi remake of Tamil thriller Maanagaram.

Vijay Sethupathi currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, in which he has teamed up with Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni.