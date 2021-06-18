Raashi Khanna shares her throwback pics, fans want her 'punished' for it

Actor Raashi Khanna took to Instagram to share throwback pictures of herself. The Adanga Maru actor can be seen wearing a loose, red knit sweater, soaking in the sun. For the last few days, Raashi has been quite occupied with her new initiative, Be The Miracle, that urges people to donate money and food to the roti bank to help those in need across the nation.

Sharing the picture, Raashi Khanna wrote, "And on Some days, sunshine is all you need.. #throwbackthrusday (sic)", fans have been showering her with love, some dropped red heart emojis while some commented with fire emoticon.





One of her fans took to the microblogging site and expressed his feelings as he wrote, "Rashi Ma'am you are my crush, plz can I get your attention." While another user wrote, "GOD IS A WOMAN AND I KNOW IT." Meanwhile, a third person took to Instagram and wrote, "You are the sweetest girl I have ever seen." Another comment read, "You should be punished for being so cute."

Raashi was earlier seen in a 2020 Telugu romantic drama, World Famous Lover, starring opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa were also part of the movie.

Raashi Khanna and Naga Chaitanya are gearing up for the release of their upcoming Tamil film Thank You, also starring Avika Gor and Malavika Nair in prominent roles. The film is being directed by Vikram Kumar and produced by Sri Kentaeswara creations.

Her upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar with Vijay Sethupathi was wrapped up before the second wave of coronavirus hit the country. The film was supposed to hit the screens last year, but was delayed due to a nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases. The film will skip theaters and head for a direct-to OTT release, as per the official reports.

Raashi will soon resume shooting for the third part of Aranmanai.

