Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya share first pics of newborn son Aryaveer: 'Couldn't have felt more blessed'

Singer Neeti Mohan and her actor husband Nihaar Pandya have shared the first pictures of their newborn son, Aryaveer. The baby was born on June 2.

Sharing a picture of their hands and more of the three of them together, Neeti Mohan wrote, "Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt. ARYAVEER has chosen us as his parents. Couldn't have felt more blessed than this. He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Grateful @nihaarpandya."





Anushka Sharma commented on the post, writing, "Congratulations to two of the most beautiful people." Neeti's sister Mukti Mohan wrote, "Awie you both are the most adorable parents to our Aryaveer can’t wait to spoil him and go on various adventures! Golu Maasi loves you my chippy!!"

Announcing Aryaveer's birth, Nihaar had written in an Instagram post, "My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise'." He posted a silhouette picture of himself as he kissed Neeti on her forehead when she was pregnant.

He added, "With folded hands, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All Gratitude @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed."

Nihaar and Neeti had announced the pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary this February. "Mommy to be & Daddy to be What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! Happy Anniversary my Love You make everything worth it ! @neetimohan18," he wrote on Instagram.