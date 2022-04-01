Vikram Singh Chauhan: TV has been like a mother to me

Vikram Singh Chauhan started his career with TV and then moved to films and now OTT. Talking about his journey and the medium he prefers, he tells us, “I always look forward to being part of a good story and playing a character which somehow drives the story , be it on any medium.”

Chauhan, who made his TV debut in 2013 with Qubool Hai, followed it up with Million Dollar Girl, Ek Hasina Thi, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Ek Deewaana Tha and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!

“TV requires a lot of hard work and long term commitment, Shooting 12 hours the entire year takes a toll but the good part is it really prepares you well with hands-on experience of learning monologues on a daily basis, camera technicalities and on achieving on set maturity. TV has been like a mother to me, making me believe in myself, facing my fears and giving me confidence with every new project,” he says.

The actor made a debut in Bollywood by playing the role of a cop in Rani Mukherjee starrer Mardaani 2. Chauhan was also part of web projects Chattis aur Maina and the recent Rudra : The Edge of Darkness.

“Films and web we get more time with shooting the schedules as there are no daily deadlines. So as actors we get more time to work on character and script,” he adds.

So, does he think web space is more accepting towards actors than Bollywood? “I think the times we are in now it’s the best phase for an actor with so many opportunities around because of OTT. It may take time but good things do come by if you’ve worked on the craft. Also now the challenge is not to get that first break but to sustain in the longer run. Audience now is looking for good content and performances,” he ends.