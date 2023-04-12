Villain or vixen! How Love Is Blind's Irina Solomonova is curating a new reputation through her business

In the world of reality TV, villains often become the most talked-about cast members, and Irina Solomonova is no exception. The Love Is Blind season 4 contestant quickly earned a reputation for her mean-girl attitude and was often seen as the antagonist of the show. However, what many viewers don't know is that Irina is also a hard-working business owner, striving to make a name for herself in the event planning industry.

Irina Solomonova is working hard to build a name for herself through her brand Solo Co.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Irina first appeared on Love Is Blind, she was the youngest cast member at just 26 years old. Her behavior on the show, particularly her treatment of fellow contestant Amber Wilder and her short-lived fiancé Zack Goytowski, quickly drew the ire of viewers. Irina also found herself alienated from the other female cast members, aside from her ally Micah Lussier, and even went after Micah's fiancé Paul Peden.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the backlash she received, Irina didn't let it get her down. She owns Solo Co., an event planning business based in Seattle that she founded before appearing on Love Is Blind. The company's Instagram page currently has just over 4,000 followers, and its website states that it focuses on helping "people create memories of a lifetime by curating a space that celebrates people, life’s events, and the moments in between."

Irina's rebranding efforts for her business have been apparent since the show premiered. In an Instagram post from March 17th, she wrote, "We are dedicated to crafting environments that foster this sense of community." The Solo Co. website also emphasizes Irina's focus on celebrating people and lifting them up, which stands in contrast to the negative behavior she displayed on the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the notoriety she gained from her appearance on Love Is Blind, Irina has continued to promote her business and strive for success. She specializes in events like bridal showers, elopements, proposals, and baby showers, as well as private dinner parties and women's events. Her dedication to her business shows that there is more to her than just the villainous persona she portrayed on the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the notoriety she gained from her appearance on Love Is Blind has its downsides. It's possible that the negative reception she received could be hurting her business, as viewers may be hesitant to work with someone who behaved poorly on TV. Additionally, the Love Is Blind season 4 live reunion could further polarize her potential clients, either helping her redeem herself among fans or further alienating her.

Despite the challenges she faces, Irina is determined to keep working hard and building her business. Love Is Blind may have portrayed her as a villain, but there is much more to her than meets the eye. As she continues to grow her business and improve her reputation, she is sure to prove her critics wrong and show that she is much more than just a reality TV character.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}