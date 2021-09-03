Vindu Dara Singh on Sidharth Shukla: I was very close to him and I call myself a ‘SidHeart’ for life

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death has sent shock waves in the entertainment industry and those that are mourning the most are his friends and admirers, Vindu Dara Singh being one of them.

“I was very close to him and I call myself a ‘SidHeart’ for life. And like many of his fans and admirers I also consider myself to be part of the ‘SidHearts’ Army. That is such a huge family and now it is like ‘SidHeart’ ke hearts are gone. And now he is gone and he has left behind this huge family which is in absolute shock,” Singh shares.

Both Singh and Shukla have been past winners of reality TV show Bigg Boss. Singh has been an ardent supporter of Shukla during the latter’s stint on the show and the two became friends post it.

Singh shares that like many of his admirers, he too was very happy about Shukla’s second innings in the industry and his success.

“This is not the age to go. He was only 40. Woh itna achhaa kaam kar raha tha and he just started his second innings and he was loved so much now. He got to the pinnacle of success in these recent years and he was on top of the world, and then this happens. When you are on top and this happens, iska matlab aisa lagta hai ki waakai nazar lag jaati hai,” he laments.

Singh further shares him and Shukla may not have been best of friends but they were always there for each other. “There is a big, big void which won’t be filled in my life. Yeh bahut sad ho gaya hai. Samajh hi nahi aa raha. There is some sort of bad luck that is going on in our lives. Itni gandi gandi news aati hai roz. He will forever be in my heart and he will forever be alive in the hearts of those that love him,” he says.

He wishes that the late actor’s family finds strength to cope with this situation, especially his mother.

“This is a huge loss. Aaj kal sab ulta hi chal raha hai. Bachhe maa baap se pehle ja rahe hai. This is not fair for those who are left behind in his family. He was loved and will be missed by everybody,” he concludes.