Virat Kohli says he got goosebumps after watching Super Dancer 4 contestant Sanchit’s videos: ‘Made me emotional’

Cricketer Virat Kohli was moved by ten-year-old Super Dancer 4 contestant Sanchit Chanana’s dance videos and showered praise on him. In a note shared on Instagram Stories, Virat said that he is rarely so ‘absolutely mesmerised’ by someone’s talent but Sanchit had that effect on him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tagging Sanchit, Virat wrote, “Very few times in my life so far I’ve been absolutely mesmerised and blown away by an individual’s talent. Arijit Singh is the only person whose talent made me emotional and then now I stumbled upon this kid’s dancing videos on YouTube.”

“It gave me goosebumps I haven’t experienced looking at anyone before and made me emotional once again by the sheer organic and divine expression of his talent. May God bless and protect you. You are truly special. Hats off!” he added.

Virat Kohli on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanchit and his ‘super guru’ Vartika Jha made it to the finals of Super Dancer 4. However, the trophy was lifted by Florina Gogoi, and he was adjudged the second runner-up. He was awarded a cheque of ₹1 lakh and also received refrigerators and air purifiers from show sponsors and fixed deposit certificates of ₹51,000 from a partner bank.

Also see | Super Dancer 4 finale: Florina Gogoi of Assam wins trophy, ₹15 lakh

According to a report in The Tribune, Sanchit was rejected in the audition round of the previous season of Super Dancer. In one of the episodes, he was called ‘mini Hrithik (Roshan)’ by actor Neelam Kothari and gifted a jacket by actor Govinda, it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Super Dancer 4 was judged by actor Shilpa Shetty, choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu. Shilpa took a break from the show twice in the recent season - once when her family was diagnosed with Covid-19 and again, when her husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged links to a pornography racket.