Super Dancer 4 finale: Florina Gogoi of Assam wins trophy, 15 lakh

Florina Gogoi of Jorhat, Assam had won the fourth season of dance reality show, Super Dancer. Judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu handed her the trophy on the season finale episode on Saturday.

Florina was awarded with a cheque of ₹15 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television and her mentor Tushar Shetty was awarded with a cheque of ₹5 lakh. Pruthviraj from Belgaum, Karnataka was declared as the first runner-up, Sanchit Chanana from Punjab was declared as the second runner-up, Neerja Tiwari from Hoshangabad, MP was declared as the third runner-up and Esha Mishra from New Delhi was declared as the fourth runner-up. Each one of them was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 lakh.

Apart from this, all the five finalists also received refrigerators and air purifiers from show sponsors and fixed deposit certificates of ₹51,000 from a partner bank.

Speaking about her win, Florina said, “I don’t know what to say! I am feeling very happy and excited. I don’t think I will ever forget this day. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who voted for me and supported me on Super Dancer. And a big big thank you to Tushar Bhaiya for believing in me and training me. Because of Super Dancer, I have made many new friends. I will miss them. I want to continue dancing and learn new forms.”

Judge Shilpa said, “l am ecstatic for Florina and Tushar! It is a proud moment for me followed by their fans and viewers. Her entire journey on the show has been incredible. Seeing her transforming into a professional dancer feels good. She deserved this trophy and I hope she continues to move forward in this manner and succeeds in all her future endeavors.”

