Vivian Dsena: Bollywood doesn’t excite me

Often actors from various mediums express their desire to star in the movies. The lure of the silver screen is inescapable. But some actors walk a different path. Vivian Dsena, who has a huge fan base that appreciate his powerful performances in television shows, enjoys keeping a low profile and sticking to his beliefs.

The Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actor unlike the current lot of actors admits he is quite content with TV and aspires to do more work on the small screen. “Just because I am not interested in Bollywood, doesn’t mean I am any less ambitious. My ambition shows in my body of work. If I was not ambitious enough, then shows like Madhubala and Shakti would not be seen today. I am a simple man, who likes slow and steady growth. I am thankful to my parents for the upbringing they gave me. Growing up, I was taught to stick to the basics in life and that one doesn’t need to run where everyone is running. You should run where you can excel! Bollywood doesn’t excite me but I might be part of OTT projects, if a good story comes my way,” he shares.

The Kasamh Se actor asserts that he will always prefer daily soaps over anything else. And as far as competition is concerned, Dsena stresses that he is not part of any race nor is he in competition with anyone. He says, “I would like to compete with myself, compete in the journey where my field of work has been the same in the past 10 years. If I am constantly on the same platform then I will be able to perform better. I am a very content man. I don’t want to be ‘the number one’. I want to be the number one in my eyes and not the number one for someone else. I am always working towards improving myself. I don’t want to be called the most successful actor in the country, but whenever people remember me, I hope they say he is a good actor,” he concludes.