Vivian Dsena: Sab ko apni problem badi aur bank balance chota lagta hai

There has been uncertainty since the last 15 months amid the pandemic which forced us to stay at home feels Vivian Dsena.

“It has psychologically impacted everyone- the rich and the poor. Our liberty has been taken away, so it is natural that we think negative first and positive later. I have gone through lows and highs, like many others. I have been affected with the negativity around. God doesn’t give you problems that you can’t deal with. We are all capable I believe that end mein sab theek ho jayega,” says the Madhubala actor.

Dsena asserts that we will come out stronger and is focusing on the light at the end of the tunnel. But what he doesn’t appreciate is that how some people are being self centered amid these trying times.

“The problem is sab ko apni problem badi aur bank balance chota lagta hai. People are ungrateful and don’t count what they have but focus on what they don’t. It’s unbelievable to hear some people complain about not being able to go on holidays or to their favourite restaurants, bhai people don’t have food to eat, they don’t have a house, or money for medical expense. For me, the important lesson Covid taught was that essentials are enough for all, rest of it all is for added value,” says the actor who’s got one dose of the vaccine.

He admits that while people have vaccine hesitancy, we won’t know the long terms results of the vaccine right now, but taking it is the need of the hour.