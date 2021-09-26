Wah Taj moment for Riya!

Last seen in shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and Agni Vaayu, model-actor Riya Bhattacharje is overjoyed to have finally got to visit the monument of love for the very first time.

“Like any other Indian, I always dreamt of someday visiting the Taj Mahal, pride of our country. And finally, I was there witnessing one of the Seven Wonders of the World. It’s a beautiful piece of architectural brilliance and it left me simply awestruck. I clicked numerous pictures and made short videos, posing and dancing with Taj in the background. For once I thought what other visitors will think of me but then I opted to live the moment and make memories at Taj,” says the youngster.

Bhattacharje adds, “Though my trip was for work, I still managed to sneak a day to shop and explore the city. I also bought a variety of mouth-watering petha including chocolate, orange, coconut and more flavours for myself and family. It was a delightful experience to try so many types of fresh petha as well as other delicacies that are available in city. ”

After winning a beauty pageant in Kolkata, Bhattacharje started her career as a ramp model. She feels that modelling industry is quite different from the entertainment world. “Both industries are poles apart in terms of functioning so it’s not an easy task to make a way in the entertainment industry by working in the fashion world. But, being a model, it did make me recognise my calling and I very well knew that it was time to be in Mumbai.”

Talking about her television break Bhattacharje says, “I started with small roles in episodic shows and then soon more work followed. To survive in an expensive city like Mumbai I never gave up modelling but now acting assignments have gone up and so I am busy with TV and web for now. After my first show I decided to take up OTT projects only as I feared the contract system that is common in TV industry. But when I signed Ishq…2 I realised that such contracts are signed because daily soaps run for longer period maybe a year or more.” The Hello Mini and Who is Your Daddy actor is currently busy reading scripts for TV as well as web shows.