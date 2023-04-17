Watch- Jennifer Aniston spills the beans about Adam Sandler on The Tonight Show in 'flashback' video

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler starrer movie "Murder Mystery 2" got released on March 24, this year. Aniston appeared on The Tonight Show before the release of the film and promoted it.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, The Tonight Show tweeted a flashback video from the episode in which Aniston narrates a hilarious story about her 'friend' Sandler. In the video, Aniston reminisces how Sandler arrived in an awkward looking get-up when they attended a dinner party in Italy. The 'Friends' star narrated to the show's host Jimmy Fallon that the actor's wife Jackie Sandler graced the occasion in a beautiful dress while he sported basketball shorts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Watch- Jamie Foxx 'mockingly' impersonates Donald Trump in throwback video with Snoop Dogg

"Satin basketball shorts with white piping and Nike high tops and a turquoise velour IZOD that had no relationship to the bottom," Aniston described of Sandler's fashion choice.

During the episode, Aniston also shared that in 2021 Sandler was named by Vogue as the year's "fashion icon," saying that it was the "year of the schlub" and the comedian keeps pointing to it.

"Now he's like, 'Vogue said I was amazing like this," Aniston told Fallon. "So, thanks, Vogue."

In the video, Aniston further informed the fans that she had been friends with Sandler for over thirty years. During the show, Fallon asked her, what kind of advices or help would she get from Sandler. The 'Friends' actress told him that Sandler was very critical of her date choices. Aniston revealed that the comedian was very careless about oneself while being extra careful about others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}