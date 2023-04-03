Watch | Plot twist alert! Love Is Blind's Jackie Bonds drops a bombshell spoiler at Mariners game with mysterious date

Jackie of 'Love is Blind' has set tongues wagging after being spotted with a mystery date at a Mariners game in Seattle. Fans of the show were quick to speculate that the man she was with was none other than Josh Demas, the contestant she was torn between choosing in the latest season of the popular reality series. Love Is Blind's Jackie Bonds

Jackie was seen walking up to her seat with Demas, and the footage was quickly posted to TikTok, sending Love is Blind fans into a frenzy.

watch the TikTok video here

This news has caused a lot of buzz online, with many people taking to social media to share their thoughts and opinions on the matter. While some fans are happy for Jackie and Demas, others have expressed their disappointment and frustration, particularly for her supposed ex-fiancé, Marshall Glaze.

Jackie Bonds posted this story on Instagram.

Others have speculated that this might be a violation of Jackie's non-disclosure agreement with the show, as the season has not yet finished airing. However, Jackie has not commented on the matter, and it remains to be seen what will happen in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Also read | Love is Blind star Jackie Bonds opens up about mental health struggles

Despite the drama, Jackie seems to be taking it all in stride, sharing selfies from the game on her Instagram story and thanking her fans for their support. The next few episodes of Love is Blind season 4 will be released on Netflix on April 7, and fans will be eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

Also read | Is love really blind for Jackie and Marshall? Explosive fight casts doubt on relationship in Love Is Blind season 4