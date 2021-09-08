When Kapil Sharma’s question on date with Bollywood actress made Shikhar Dhawan ask ‘shaadi tudwani hai?’

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who is in the news for his divorce from Aesha Mukherjee, appeared on Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2014. During the episode, host Kapil Sharma asked him about a Bollywood actress he would like to take out on a date, but he played it safe.

“Hum toh pehle hi haath jodte hai. Humari shaadi tudwani hai aapne (I fold my hands and excuse myself from this question. Do you want to break my marriage),” Shikhar told Kapil. “Banda jitna marzi bada celebrity ho, biwi ke aage woh pati hi hai (No matter how big a celebrity one is, he is just a husband to his wife).”

Shikhar then gave a shout-out to Aesha and said that she was his ‘favourite actress’ that he would like to take her out on a date. His response got a thumbs-up from Navjot Singh Sidhu and Kapil. “Meri wife TV pe dekhegi show, taareef toh jaani chahiye (My wife will watch the show on TV, I should praise her),” he added.

Earlier this week, Aesha confirmed that she and Shikhar split after eight years of marriage. She wrote in an Instagram post, “I thought divorce was a dirty word until I became a 2 time divorcee. Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this first hand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo fu@kn scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time.”

Aesha said that the first time around, she felt like she ‘let everyone down’, including her parents and even God. “So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100,” she wrote.