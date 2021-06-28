When Lee Min-ho regretted kissing Pak Shin-hye on The Heirs without notifying her in advance: 'I felt sorry'

It has been close to a decade since The Heirs premiered and ended. The popular K-drama show, starring Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye continues to be one of the most recommended shows for K-drama beginners. While fans adore the lead pair's chemistry, Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye had once opened up about a passionate kissing scene that appeared in the show.

The duo had revealed that according to the script, the intimate scene wasn't supposed to end with a kiss. However, the makers decided to elevate the scene with a kiss. While Lee Min-ho was following the director's guidance, Park Shin-hye wasn't prepared for the scene.

As translated by Soompi, Lee Min-ho told Daily Sports in 2013, "Since the kiss was the culmination of all the events and emotions leading up to it, there was no other alternative than to do it for real. I felt sorry that Park Shin Hye wasn’t told beforehand. Usually, female actresses are accommodated to a certain extent. So I think Park Shin Hye was caught off-guard by how it played out.”

Park Shin-hye had also addressed the kiss during a press conference. According to Soompi, Park Shin-hye had said, "I was really surprised. While we were shooting the scene, I grabbed Lee Min Ho’s clothes. That’s because I was so surprised, and you can see it in the shot, too. We were shooting the scene for the first time, and the director said, ‘This time, you’re going to really kiss,’ at which I’m just standing in a daze, and then we did it. In the notes, it says ‘grabs and pulls her chin towards him,’ and when he actually grabbed my chin and pulled me in, it surprised me.”

She explained that she did not have a lot of experience with intimate scenes in K-dramas at that point. Thus, the kiss came as a surprise. However, fortunately, the scene was approved in one take.

The Heirs premiered in 2013. The show revolved around Kim Tan (Lee Min-ho), a member of a rich family, who falls in love with Cha Eun-sang (Park Shin-hye), the daughter of their family's house help. The duo plays high school students in the show.