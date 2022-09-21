When Raju Srivastava said Kapil Sharma was ‘unable to handle pressure of success'

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava had once said that fellow comedian-actor Kapil Sharma was unable to handle the pressure of success. In an old interview with Hindustan Times in 2017, Raju had made the remark after Kapil Sharma's fight with comedian Sunil Grover on a flight. After several cast members didn't turn up for the shoot, the channel roped in Raju and other comedians for a special episode. After their fight, Raju had also arranged a meeting between the two 'to make things better'. (Also Read | Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58, confirms family)

Raju had told Hindustan Times, “Kapil success ke pressure ko jhel nai pa raha (Kapil is unable to handle the pressure of success).Comedy Nights with Kapil, I just feel he can’t deal with the pressure that comes along. No matter which show it is, be it a function or a shaadi (wedding), people always want Kapil to come and perform. This is why he has even stopped answering his phone calls. Although he has never misbehaved with me, other artists and technicians on the show have told me how he gets angry after drinking."

Raju had also taken the responsibility of sorting out the issue between the duo, “Kapil has told me that he is trying to meet Sunil Grover, but he is out of Mumbai. He told me that Sunil is determined not to come back on the show. To make things better, I had arranged a meeting with them at my house on Sunday, and I had even thought of calling Kapil’s mom (to mediate). But Sunil told me that he had extended his travel plans and will get in touch with me when he is back.”

Raju died at the age of 58 on Wednesday after over 40 days of hospitalisation at AIIMS Delhi, said his brother Dipoo Srivastava. He suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a gym. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and underwent angioplasty. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness.

"I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Dipoo Srivastava told news agency PTI. Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10.20 am.

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, the comedian tasted success after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2005). He had also featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

