Whenever I need an honest opinion, I look up to Vatsal: Ishita Dutta

Actor Ishita Dutta feels thrilled to be back on sets
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Ishita Dutta (sourced)

Actor Ishita Dutta feels thrilled to be back on sets. “Shoots have resumed since last year, but I was a bit skeptical about going back. This year I made up my mind ke sabko nikal ke kaam karna padega. When I got this show, I liked the story idea and then everything fell into place. Finally, I am back doing what I enjoy the most-- that is being in front of the camera” says the Drishyam girl.

Known for projects like Setters, Blank and Bepannah Pyar, Dutta considers TV as the strongest medium. She says, “Television is and will always be one of the most powerful and stable medium across the globe. I love being on small screen as it takes me to even the smallest household in the country. Audiences connect with characters as their very own family members. So that’s the reason I decided to take up a daily soap to restart work.”

During the lockdown, Dutta along with her husband, actor Vatsal Sheth came up with a short film as well as a number of reels and fun videos. “There was nothing to do and we both want to be in front of the camera, so we came up with a short film that was totally shot at home on phone. Also, our fun reels were well received on social media. After seeing the response we came up with many more. It was a great way to stay connected with our fans.” Having tied the knot in 2017, the couple has been going strong for four years now and Dutta finds Vatsal her best critic and admirer. “As we are from the same profession, we understand each other’s work pattern quite well. We discuss projects and story ideas. Whenever I need an honest opinion, I look up to him and same goes for him. As an actor, I respect his point of view for my work because I find him one of the best in the craft,” she adds. Currently, Dutta is focusing entirely on her new show as all other projects have been postponed due to the pandemic. “TV series Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani will see me playing a very interesting character. As far as other projects are concerned, I was in talks for a few OTT shows but that is on hold for now. Let’s wait and watch.”

