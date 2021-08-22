Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rohit Shetty in disbelief after Nikki Tamboli says she hasn't seen Simmba

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty couldn't control himself from asking Nikki Tamboli why she decided to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi, the Hindi version of Fear Factor, if she couldn't perform a single task. Nikki tapped out midway through a task, and attempted to flee. She was the first person to be evicted from the show, but was brought back.

Rohit Shetty, who hosts the reality show, has often expressed his disappointment in Nikki. In a clip shared by Colors on Instagram recently, Nikki shrieked as she was lowered into a pool, and then tried to escape while the other contestants laughed.

She was competing against Arjun Bijlani, who offered to grab her and throw her in the pool. But Nikki wouldn't budge, and pleaded with Rohit to let her go. During the task, Rohit asked the contestants questions, one of which was directed at Nikki. He asked her how many times the word 'Simmba' is repeated in the song Alaa Re Aala, from his film Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. "Have you seen Simmba?" he asked her, and Nikki said she hadn't.

"Insult," Rohit said, with a laugh, and asked, "Do you even watch movies? Did Colors find you in a jungle?" Nikki said she does, while the other contestants laughed.

Nikki, who shot to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss last year, has said in several interviews that she wasn't in the right frame of mind when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi, which was filmed in a bubble in South Africa earlier this year. Nikki's brother died days before she left for Cape Town.

"While I was performing stunts there were only two things that were crossing my mind. One was my fear and the second, my brother. Due to which I often broke down and couldn't perform my stunts," she told SpotboyE.