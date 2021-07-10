Nikki Tamboli says brother's death affected her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 performance: 'I often broke down'

Nikki Tamboli has opened up about the impact her brother's death had on her during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The Bigg Boss 14 alumnus is a contestant on the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show. Nikki lost her brother just two days before she was set to travel to Cape Town, South Africa, to shoot for the show.

In a new interview, Nikki Tamboli has said that while she would perform the stunts, only two things would cross her mind: fear and her brother. She added that there was a point when she couldn't perform the tasks.

"While I was performing stunts there were only two things that were crossing my mind. One was my fear and the second, my brother. Due to which I often broke down and couldn't perform my stunts. But eventually, I was very focused as I had committed to the show. So, I just said to myself if I win or lose, I have to attempt the stunt, that is more important. After all, I had left my family at such an emotional time for the show," she said, speaking to SpotboyE.

Nikki was criticised for participating in the show, with many calling her out for “enjoying” soon after her brother died. Speaking with Hindustan Times last month, Nikki said, "People took it the wrong way. I was already dealing with so much mentally. They said such horrible things about me going to Cape Town leaving my family behind,” she said.

“But people will always have something to say no matter what you do. Why should I care about that? They’re going to judge you and pass comments anyway. I was doing my job, apne commitment se peechhe nahi hati main (I did not ignore my commitments). The thought of quitting never came to my mind. I was being a true professional, I don’t care what people have to say," she added.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Vishal Aditya Singh on dating rumours with Sana Makbul: 'Don't be jealous'

Besides Nikki Tamboli, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also features Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill. The show airs on July 17.