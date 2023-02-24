With TV shows going off air, are actors considering alternate career options yet? We find out

As uncertainty clouds TV industry, with popular shows such as Sargam Ki Sadhe, Satti and Swaran Ghar, going off air in a matter of just few months, we ask small screen actors if they are considering a career change yet, or at leadt have a Plan B ready in there isn’t enough work to sustain a living.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya Sakhuja

It is disheartening to see the entertainment industry suffer the way it is now. We really need to look into the kind of content we are creating and work towards improving it. At this point of time in my life, I feel that with everything that’s happening around us and talks of upcoming recession, picking up a skill that might serve as a plan b is a good option.

Manasi Parekh

India is the only country in the world where actors don’t need an alternate profession. Everywhere else be it NY, LA, Europe actors alternate as teachers, waiters because it’s difficult to sustain only on an acting career. But here if you truly want to act, there are so many avenues within the creative field only that you don’t need an alternate profession. Just because TV shows are shutting and films are flopping doesn’t mean new content isn’t being made. Actors double up as writers, creative, producers, directors, dancers if they have the talent. So it’s all about learning new skills and upscaling constantly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sudhanshu Pandey

You know films flopping and television shows going off air or not being successful, it’s something that has always happened. It may have increased in the ratio now but at the same time the number of shows and films that have been made are also increased. So the ratio still remains the same although the stakes are very high and in terms of making a choice of starting a business or doing something else is a very personal choice. It is not easy for any actor to get into other businesses because an actor is a very different breed. I would like to believe that and if one has to get into business then I guess it’s again a big risk and there’s no guarantee of success anywhere. You have got to play your cards very well, smartly and intelligently, time it correctly and be patient. Patience like we always say is the key.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranndeep R Rai

I agree with these things that not every film works, most of them flop because I think the audience have become very smart. They understand how the film is going to be right after they watch the trailer of the film and they decide if they want to go watch it in the theatre or not. Things have changed. It’s not like it used to be when people would go see movies just because their favourite actor was in them, regardless of the content. But now I think the audience looks more into content if they want to go watch the movie. And speaking about TV shows, from my own personal experience, if there is no content in it, it doesn’t last for a longer period and it goes off the air after 3–4 months. The content of Yeh Un Dino Ki baat hai was amazing and that’s why it lasted for 2 years and it was loved by the audience and on the other hand my another show Balika Vadhu went off air in 3-4 months, I won’t say it was a flop show but I guess it couldn’t make a place in audiences heart. But no doubt the competition have increased and there are alot of platforms but if you ask me, I have not thought about my alternate career. Right now I’m not thinking of a career option. Whatever I will do, it will be in acting and I don’t want to bring that alternate career option in my mind for now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajniesh Duggal

This is totally an individual perspective or how an individual actor thinks - as for me as a person, as an actor this is my only plan - Plan A .. there is no plan B. It does take an actor through a lot of hardships ; highs and lows but you evolve so much with these times. OTT, TV and films give actors enough to play with - I feel it’s all out there you just have to have the will and the range to go grab it.

Subuhii Joshii

I have always believed that it is very important to have an alternate career because acting is so uncertain. There are days when you are doing the biggest show and the other day that show goes off air and you have nothing. So I think it is really very important to have an alternate career and that’s why I always had an alternate career. So that I know that if I’m not acting, on days when I’m not taking up projects, I’m doing DJing. So I know I’m earning from there. Or there are days when I’m not Djing when I’m doing some show, so I know I’m earning my bread and butter from there. So it’s very important to have an alternate career because in the TV , entertainment industry, you never know when your show will go off air, your movie will be a flop and then you have nothing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika Singh

An alternate career is always a good option irrespective of your primary career doing well or not. It gives one the stability and mental peace to rest at times than be in a mad rush and a rat race at all times. It also instil a sense of belonging into your on various levels.

Mohit Malik

All actors should have an alternative medium. For us, we should not make it a sole identity. Otherwise, that’s a problem because all your happiness comes from that. You should put your eggs in different baskets. That’s the reason I have branched out and invested in restaurants, and my wife has done it. The sole reason was that I don’t want to rely on just one branch of income. Because nothing is permanent. To be secure as an actor, we all should have an alternative stream of income.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahhi Vij

Most of the actors know that it’s temporary, which is why everybody has a backup and everybody has an alternate career. But if you’re talking about a full fledged career, then you can’t be on two boats. Then they are concentrating on their television career.