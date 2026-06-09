'Women who wear lower T-shirt invite divorces': Internet slams Armaan Malik for weird comment on wife Payal's outfits

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal and Kritika Malik, were seen in a vlog in which he made remarks about the outfits they wore. A section of social media has now slammed the YouTuber for making disrespectful comments on his wife Payal in front of Kritika, as he expressed disappointment in her coming out in the morning in a t-shirt and half-pants. Armaan said that women complain that their husbands do not love them and that they divorce, but it happens for these reasons.

What Armaan said

Armaan Malik told wife Payal not to wear t-shirt and shorts in the morning.

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In the video shared by Armaan was seen complaining that Payal wore a t-shirt and half pants in the morning even after he bought her a new nightie. Payal said that she prioritised taking care of the baby. Armaan replied, “Main roz nahi le aaunga. Pehenke dikha toh mujhe… keh lo ki bhai hamara pati pyaar nahi karta hum toh aise hi hain. Lower t-shirt mein ghumoge pati kaha pyaar karega. 2 mahine mein divorce de dega tumhe. Apne aap ko jitna grooming rakh sakte ho rakho na bhai (I won't bring you everyday, show it to me. Then women complain that our husbands do not love us. If you roam around in lower t-shirts how will they love you? In 2 months they will divorce you. Keep youserlves groomed as much as you can).”

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{{^usCountry}} How internet reacted {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several users on social media slammed the comments made by Armaan. One said, “He’s always criticising Payal and favouring Kritika.” Another said, “so love is based on your look and dress up?” A comment read, “Iski soch hi kharab he kaisa he husband (He has such horrible mindset what kind of a husband is he)?” “He himself is in tshirt the audacity,” quipped another user. “Why is it even normalized i can't understand fr,” wondered another. Who is Armaan Malik {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several users on social media slammed the comments made by Armaan. One said, “He’s always criticising Payal and favouring Kritika.” Another said, “so love is based on your look and dress up?” A comment read, “Iski soch hi kharab he kaisa he husband (He has such horrible mindset what kind of a husband is he)?” “He himself is in tshirt the audacity,” quipped another user. “Why is it even normalized i can't understand fr,” wondered another. Who is Armaan Malik {{/usCountry}}

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Armaan Malik, whose real name is Sandeep, hails from Hisar, Haryana, and previously worked at a private bank before moving to Delhi and rising to fame as a content creator. He gained nationwide recognition when he entered Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, which began on 21 June 2024, along with both his wives. Since then, the trio has remained in the headlines for their unconventional lifestyle and frequent online appearances.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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