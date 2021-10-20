Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhishek Malik marries fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary, see pics

TV actor Abhishek Malik, of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame, got married in a grand ceremony in Delhi. He married fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary and has shared pictures from their wedding, and pre-wedding ceremonies on his Instagram page.

For the wedding, the couple opted for light-coloured matching dresses. He wore a sherwani, and she donned a heavy lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse.

Sharing a picture from the ceremony, Abhishek wrote, “Mr & Mrs Malik @mirrorwithme Pagardi styling by @siddhrajofficial @idesignexperiencesSue’s outfit @payalkeyalofficial Sue’s makeup @kritids Photography @videowalebhaiyaaa @thewedpicss @lightstrokesphotography Abhi’s outfit @gujralsonsofficial.” Suhani also shared the same picture on her page.

Earlier, Abhishek also shared pictures from their engagement ceremony. The actor was dressed in a crisp suit while she wore a pink gown. One of the pictures showed them kissing each other as they posed for the camera.

Abhishek's post.

According to a leading daily, the couple had known each other for some time and realised new dimensions in their relationship during the lockdown. In January this year, they had a roka ceremony.

About Suhani, Abhishek Malik had told the daily earlier, “I met Suhani through a friend and we would talk to each other. I have known her for a long time but due to us being in Delhi and Mumbai, we wouldn’t meet that much. During lockdown, I went home and we met a few times. We vibed well. In December 2019, we spent good times and celebrated New Year together.”