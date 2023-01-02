Yeh Hai Mohabbatein child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan now owns house in Mumbai at 15, shares pics

Child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan recently bought her own house in Mumbai. The 15-year-old took to her Instagram account and shared the news with some glimpses of her new apartment. She penned down a long note with it, thanking her parents. Also read: Child actors talk about what they miss

Ruhaanika wrote, "With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all...To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I'm extremely Grateful... I have check marked a very big dream- 'Buying a home on my own'. This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn't wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream."

She continued, "Of course, this wouldn't have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them. Special mention to my mother who is some magician, she in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she know how she does it!!"

Ruhaanika wrapped up her post with some motivational words for her followers. “There's no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I'm already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams and work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day,” she told them. In the pictures, the actor posed with the keys of her new house.

Ruhaanika began her career as a child artist with the 2012 TV show Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein. Later she went on to star in Ekta Kapoor's popular serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein where she appeared as young Ruhi Bhalla and Pihu. In the latest, she was a part of Sony Entertainment Televisions' Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi.

Besides this, she also did a cameo in Salman Khan's 2014 film Jai Ho. She has also appeared in Sunny Deol-starrer Ghayal Once Again.

