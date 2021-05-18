Home / Entertainment / Tv / Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hrishikesh Pandey opens up about divorce, says pretending to be married was a challenge
tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hrishikesh Pandey opens up about divorce, says pretending to be married was a challenge

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hrishikesh Pandey has opened up about his divorce and being a single parent to his 12-year-old son.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Hrishikesh Pandey has also appeared in CID.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hrishikesh Pandey has spoken about his divorce. The actor said that he had been living separately from his ex-wife for many years.

In an interview, he said that after tying the knot in 2004, he and his wife Trisha realised that they 'lacked compatibility'. They started living separately in 2014, and their divorce came through last month.

“With time, we realised that we lacked compatibility as a couple. We started living separately, as we didn’t want things to get ugly. I was quiet for all these years because I have always respected my privacy. I can talk about it now, as the divorce is through. Fortunately, there is no bad blood between Trisha and me. We handled our separation maturely. I am grateful to her and especially my in-laws, who have been supportive despite our decision to go our separate ways,” Hrishikesh told a leading daily.

He has been granted custody of the couple's 12-year-old son, Dakshay. He said that despite this, he is open to Dakshay meeting his mother whenever he wants to. But because of his work schedule, he arranged for him to be admitted to a hostel.

Also read: Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal going through a rough patch? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor addresses rumours

He said, "One of the main reasons for keeping quiet about my personal life was my son. I didn’t want him to read stories about my separation at such a young age. He is 12 now and mature enough to understand what we went through. Though it was challenging to balance everything and pretending to be a married man, I somehow sailed through.”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hrishikesh Pandey has spoken about his divorce. The actor said that he had been living separately from his ex-wife for many years.

In an interview, he said that after tying the knot in 2004, he and his wife Trisha realised that they 'lacked compatibility'. They started living separately in 2014, and their divorce came through last month.

“With time, we realised that we lacked compatibility as a couple. We started living separately, as we didn’t want things to get ugly. I was quiet for all these years because I have always respected my privacy. I can talk about it now, as the divorce is through. Fortunately, there is no bad blood between Trisha and me. We handled our separation maturely. I am grateful to her and especially my in-laws, who have been supportive despite our decision to go our separate ways,” Hrishikesh told a leading daily.

He has been granted custody of the couple's 12-year-old son, Dakshay. He said that despite this, he is open to Dakshay meeting his mother whenever he wants to. But because of his work schedule, he arranged for him to be admitted to a hostel.

Also read: Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal going through a rough patch? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor addresses rumours

He said, "One of the main reasons for keeping quiet about my personal life was my son. I didn’t want him to read stories about my separation at such a young age. He is 12 now and mature enough to understand what we went through. Though it was challenging to balance everything and pretending to be a married man, I somehow sailed through.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yeh rishtaa kya kehlata hai

Related Stories

tv

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal going through a rough patch? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor addresses rumours

PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:07 PM IST
tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Lataa Saberwal quits daily soaps, embarks on ‘new journey’

PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:52 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause

Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP