Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 22: Akshara keeps her promise, Abhimanyu arrives at Goenka house

The new episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be a shocker for the viewers, and not in a pleasant way. If Akshara has thought her struggle has ended after one year, the real fight is only beginning now. She leaves the evidence in Abhimanyu's room and returns to the Goenka house. Later, Abhimanyu comes to Akshara with a huge surprise. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Abhimanyu gets into a fight with Dr Kunal

Akshara comes back to the Goenka villa

After one full year, Kairav has returned to the Goenka house and it's time for celebration in the family. Elsewhere, Akshara enters Abhimanyu's room through a window and leaves the evidence there. She assumes that when Abhimanyu will return to his room, he will get the proof and her message. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu continues to call Akshara but it doesn't connect. Mahima tells him that Manjari has gone into a coma. Abhimanyu and Akshara realise that the 24 hours are over now but the consequences of it are different for both. Read more on this later in this article.

Back in the Goenka house, celebration doubles up as Akshara also returns to the family. She informs everyone that she has found enough evidence to prove Kairav's innocence and Abhimanyu will be coming anytime soon to help them. Keep reading this article to find out if Akshara assumptions turn true, or not.

Abhimanyu comes to Akshara

Suhasini plans to have a grand party to celebrate Akshara and Kairav's return to the Goenka villa. Aarohi worries if she should inform Mahima about Akshara and Kairav, and about the evidence that Akshara is talking about. In the meantime, Abhimanyu returns home and is shocked by the revelation he finds in his room.

Akshara receives his message that he will be coming to meet her immediately. Akshara gets excited to reunite with Abhimanyu after one year. She prepares for the occasion. Abhimanyu enters the Goenka house in anger while Akshara runs to embrace him. Eventually, the media also enters the Goenka house, leaving everyone perplexed. Akshara still thinks that Abhimanyu has called the media to announce Kairav's innocence. However, fate has other plans. Abhimanyu tells the media that Kairav is responsible for Anisha's death and he should be locked up. Subsequently, police also arrive to arrest Kairav.

The upcoming episodes will be even more tense and dramatic. Police arrest Kairav and Manish. Abhimanyu tells Mahima that he fulfilled his promise. Akshara comes to have a one-on-one with Abhimanyu. Stay tuned to HT highlights for more updates from your favourite show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

