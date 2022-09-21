Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Sept 21: Abhimanyu gets into a fight with Kunal, Manjari suffer a heart attack

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is full of yet another unexpecting twist. Akshara refuses to sing for Maya; Abhimanyu comes to find Akshara after Manjari gets a heart attack. Akshara leaves Maya and Dr Kunal alone. Keep reading this article to find out what happens to Akshara and Abhimanyu. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara's private investigator loses proof of Kairav's innocence

Akshara leaves Dr Kunal and Maya

Mahima is furious at Abhimanyu for not taking action against Kairav and Akshara. Manjari tries to convince her to trust Abhimanyu, but Anand, Parth, Shefali, and Mahima won’t budge. Manjari breaks down attempting to calm everyone down. She asks Abhimanyu to bring Akshara back instantly.

Elsewhere, Akshara realises Dr Kunal's plan and confronts him. She decides to cancel her deal with Dr Kunal and refuses to sing for Maya at the final event. Dr Kunal tries to stop her but to no avail. Akshara is determined to not fall for his fake promises and deals. She leaves Maya and Dr Kunal for good and decides to return to Abhimanyu. Keep reading to find out what happens next.

Abhimanyu finds Dr Kunal's truth

Akshara talks with her investigator to get the evidence back as Dr Kunal is never going to return the evidence. She immediately leaves to meet her detective. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu comes to the venue of the music event to find Akshara. As he looks for her in the hotel, he overhears Dr Kunal talking to Maya. He finds out that Akshara had been singing for Maya, but why?

Abhimanyu confronts Dr Kunal and blames him for separating him and Akshara. They get into an intense fistfight. Dr Kunal cooks up a story and tells Abhimanyu that Akshara betrayed him as well. He makes him believe that Akshara used him to get Kairav out of the country and that she only cares for Kairav in her life. At the same time, Akshara received a call from Neil about Manjari who suffered a heart attack. He informs her that they are taking Manjari to a hospital.

Abhimanyu leaves in a hurry, simultaneously we see Akshara on her way to the detective. Abhimanyu and Anand are in the operation room trying to bring Manjari to a stable condition but her vitals keep deteriorating constantly. Eventually, it is recommended to use music therapy to bring Manjari out of critical condition. On the other side, Akshara receives the proof and runs to see Abhimanyu in the Birla house. Her phone stops working on the way while Abhimanyu tries to contact her from the hospital. Akshara finds the Birla house locked and Abhimanyu worries about not being able to contact Akshara. Will they find the truth or will another twist keep them away?

To find all answers about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, read the upcoming written update on the HT website. Akshara leaves the evidence in Abhimanyu's room. Abhimanyu calls Akshara and she gets ready to return to his life once again. Stay tuned to know more.

