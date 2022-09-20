Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 20: Akshara's private investigator loses proof of Kairav's innocence

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, many interesting and shocking twists will turn Akshara's life upside down. Abhimanyu will wait for Akshara to explain herself while Mahima finds out that Kairav has come back to the Goenka house. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu rescues Akshara from hooligans

Akshara plans to prove Kairav's innocence

Akshara has asked for 24 hours from Abhimanyu to explain herself. She plans to get the evidence to prove Kairav is innocent in Anisha's death case. However, Dr. Kunal has already plotted a wicked plan to stop Akshara from leaving even after the final event that Maya has to perform. Akshara and Maya prepare for the final event of the music show. Maya gets nervous but Akshara calms her down.

Meanwhile, Kairav gets comfortable in the Goenka house after one whole year of being away from his family. Vansh tells Aarohi that he knows her truth but Aarohi requests him to keep it a secret. What secret is Aarohi hiding from the family? Will she tell Mahima about Kairav's return? Keep reading HT highlights to find out. Elsewhere, Dr. Kunal finds out that Akshara has gone out late in the night previously. He is determined to find out where she went so he can plan to stop her from leaving. Continue reading to find out if he succeeds or not.

Dr. Kunal betrays Akshara

Akshara is waiting desperately for her private investigator to arrive so she can get the evidence and return to Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu also waits eagerly for Akshara to come back. In the meantime, Mahima sends a spy to the Goenka house. Eventually, she finds out that Kairav has come back to the Goenka house. She tells this shocking revelation to the Birla family and breaks down blaming Abhimanyu for trusting Akshara instead of her. Abhimanyu assures her that once he receives the explanation for Akshara, he will help her in every way.

Elsewhere, Akshara learns that someone has taken away the evidence from her private investigator. She realises that it must have been Dr. Kunal. Maya prepares for the final round but Akshara is not going to let Dr. Kunal take away her last chance to return home so easily. Will she find the evidence again? Will Abhimanyu and Akshara reunite after this long struggle? Read the upcoming written updates on HT highlights to find all answers. Also find out how Akshara will fight Dr.Kunal's evil plan and whether Abhimanyu will find out the truth or not.

