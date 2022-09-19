Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 19: Kairav returns home; Abhimanyu rescues Akshara from hooligans

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai brings happiness back to the Goenka household. Akshara brings Kairav to a safe place so she can continue her job of finding proof in his defence. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu makes a serious promise to Mahima that he will help her get Kairav behind bars at all costs. Keep reading this article for more updates. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara learns of Dr Kunal's sinister plans

Kairav returns home

In the previous episode, we saw Akshara leaving the hotel room surreptitiously to bring Kairav out of there and take him to a safe place. In the meantime, Mahima finds out that Abhimanyu has met Akshara, but hasn’t told anyone. Abhimanyu tells everyone about the request Akshara made to him. Mahima declares that it’s alright if he wants to give Akshara another 24 hours, but after that, he will promise to do everything in his power to get Kairav behind bars.

Elsewhere, Akshara meets Kairav and tells him about his plan. She brings Kairav to the safe place and to the viewer’s surprise, the safe place is the Goenka house. Manish is busy looking for some clue on Aarohi’s phone to find out what she has been lying about. Vansh helps him and finds a shocking revelation in Aarohi’s phone but hides it from everyone else. Amidst their discussion, they hear Kairav’s voice and are elated to see him at the door. The family reunites but Suhasini enquires about Akshara. Kairav hides the truth from them. Akshara leaves the house, thinking that she will return soon. Continue reading HT highlights to find out if Akshara will succeed in her plan or if Abhimanyu and Akshara will be separated once again.

Akshara gets attacked

While returning back to her hotel, some hooligans attack Akshara on the way. She tries to defend herself but things start getting out of hand soon after. Eventually, Abhimanyu comes to Akshara’s rescue, and together, they both scare away the hooligans. Abhimanyu enquires why Akshara is out at this time of the night but it starts raining and they had to run away.

Akshara breaks down and is almost about to tell Abhimanyu the truth but fate has other plans. She receives a call from Dr. Kunal and realizes that he has been looking for her for quite some time. She panics and leaves instantly. She promises Abhimanyu that she will return soon. He returns home distressed and anxious. Back at the hotel, Dr. Kunal enters Akshara’s room when she doesn’t answer the door or his calls. After looking everywhere, he finally finds her sleeping on the floor. Akshara blames him for violating her privacy and ends up succeeding in the first part of her plan. 14 hours left to her now, it will be interesting to see how she will protect Kairav and finish off her deal with Dr. Kunal in this short amount of time.

In the next episode, Abhimanyu’s life will turn upside down when his beloved mother, Manjiri, suffers a heart attack amidst the ongoing tensions. Akshara continues her struggle to find evidence in Kairav’s favor. Keep watching this space for more such written updates.

