Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update August 16: Anisha dies by suicide after Kairav called off their wedding

After Anisha’s unfortunate and accidental demise, the Birla family is left shattered. On top of the grief of Anisha’s loss, Abhimanyu and Akshara are troubled with the questions of the truth behind this tragic incident. In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as the two families mourn, tension rises multifold as Mahima calls police on Kairav. Keep reading this article for all the latest updates. Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update August 15: Anisha tries to kill herself after Kairav calls off their wedding

Kairav reveals the truth

After the disastrous outburst of Abhimanyu at the hospital, Kairav is devastated and worried about his future. The entire Birla family believes that he forced Anisha into committing suicide. Akshara has done everything to protect him but no one is trusting the two of them. Back at the Goenka house, Suhasini and Mahesh wonder what happened between Anisha and Kairav that led to this horrible accident. They demand Kairav to tell the truth so they can defend themselves in front of the Birlas.

Ultimately, Kairav has to break his silence and tell everyone that Anisha was having an affair and she was merely using Kairav to continue her relationship with her boyfriend. This leaves the Goenkas in shock, they instantly leave for the Birla house to reveal the secret. Keep reading this article to find out what happens when Abhimanyu finds out the reality of his beloved sister.

Mahima files complaint against Kairav

In the Birla house, the family is mourning. Akshara comes to talk to Abhimanyu to support his brother. Abhimanyu gets furious at her for always taking her family’s side and not worrying about anyone else. Simultaneously, Goenkas arrive and Mahima asks them to leave instantly. Mahima also insists on Akshara leaving with them. Anand and Mahima together stand against the Goenkas and accuse Kairav for killing their daughter. Abhimanyu also demands Akshara to tell the truth if she knows everything. Akshara and the rest of the Goenkas continue to defy and don’t tell anyone anything. They are trying to protect Anisha’s respect even after she is gone, but the Birlas are getting flustered.

Tension keeps on rising and Mahima calls the police on Kairav. Manish loses his calm and ends up revealing all secrets. Instantly, Anand and Mahima refuse to believe in their story. Harsh and Neil also support Anand and Mahima. They deny all accusations thrown by Anisha about her affair. The argument goes to a point that Anand ends up slapping Manish over his comments against Anisha. Meanwhile, the police arrest Kairav and bring him to the Birlas. Akshara requests Abhimanyu to save Kairav from going to jail. Abhimanyu blatantly denies to believe in anything Kairav said and defends Anisha. He tells everyone how Anisha used to find particular gifts to surprise Kairav. He stands by her sister and refuses all claims made against her loyalty towards Kairav. Mahima throws Akshara out of the house. Abhimanyu protects her but doesn’t take any stand for Kairav. Police prepare to take Kairav to the police station.

In the next episode, watch how Akshara struggles to manage between the two families. However, Mahima stays adamant on the fact that Abhimanyu should throw Akshara out as she is supporting her daughter’s murdered. Keep reading HT highlights to know more.

