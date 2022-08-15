Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update August 15: Anisha tries to kill herself after Kairav calls off their wedding

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be a shocker for the entire Birla family and the viewers of the show. Not only will Kairav break off the marriage with Anisha forcing her to confront her family, but also an accident will break the two families completely. Keep reading this article to find out when Anisha threatens to kill herself. Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 13: Kairav finally breaks silence, refuses to marry Anisha

Kairav runs away

Birlas and Goenkas are busy preparing for Kairav and Anisha’s wedding to be happening soon. Amidst the hustle and bustle, no one notices the tension between the bride and groom ever since Kairav finds out about Anisha’s affair. He gives her time to confess to her family and call off the fake wedding. Anisha delays and Kairav decides to do it himself. Between the two of them, Akshara struggles to find a peaceful way of handling things between the two families. On one hand, Abhimanyu’s surgery is round the corner, on the other, Kairav’s happiness is at stake if she lets him marry Anisha. Akshara keeps her silence, but no more.

As the families proceed with the Mehndi ceremony, Kairav breaks his silence. He calls off the wedding and storms out of the room. Anisha breaks down and runs after him. She also threatens that if Kairav doesn’t marry her, she will die. The rest of the family stands there stunned and worried about what happened. Soon they start blaming each other for what could have happened between Kairav and Anisha. Abhimanyu realizes that Akshara must know everything and demands to know the truth. Akshara asks to wait for Anisha but Abhimanyu keeps on pushing her. He receives a call that leaves him shocked. Keep reading to know more about the phone call and what happens between Kairav and Anisha.

Anisha passes away

While the family feud continues back home, Anisha forces Kairav to marry her elsewhere. She warns him that if he doesn’t accept her hand in marriage, she will harm herself. Kairav doesn’t pay attention to her threats and decides to leave. As he turns on her call, he finds Anisha standing at the edge of the terrace, ready to jump. Kairav gets scared and runs towards her, but it’s too late. Before he could hold her, Anisha jumps off and falls down the road. Kairav rushes her to the hospital and calls Abhimanyu.

Back at the Birla house, Abhimanyu receives a call from Kairav informing him that he has taken Anisha to the hospital. He reaches the hospital with the entire family members. Anisha gains consciousness and everyone takes a sigh of relief that she is alright. However, her condition deteriorates soon after and she passes away. Heartbroken Abhimanyu starts blaming Kairav for Anisha’s death, Akshara defends Kairav but to no avail. Mahima comes and slaps Kairav for breaking Anisha’s heart to the point that she took her life. Akshara and Kairav find themselves helpless as they can’t tell everyone the real reason for which Kairav broke off the wedding.

In the upcoming episodes, challenges in Akshara’s life will continue to rise as Abhimanyu blames her for always taking her family’s side and not his. Mahima throws her out of the house, but it will be interesting to see if this will be the end of Abhira’s love story. Keep reading HT highlights to know more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON