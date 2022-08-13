Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 13: Kairav finally breaks silence, refuses to marry Anisha

Akshara and Kairav have already learnt about Anisha’s blatant lie that she wants to marry Kairav because she loves him. Instead, the truth is that she wants to hide her affair from the family behind the gimmick of this marriage. In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav will finally break his silence against Anisha. Keep reading this article to find out when the entire family learns the truth. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 12: Kairav finds out about Anisha's affair, asks her to cancel wedding

Akshara gives Anisha an ultimatum

Akshara and Kairav have been requesting Anisha to come out clean in front of the family members and refuse to marry Kairav for her personal gains. However, Anisha has been avoiding the confrontation for long, but not any more. Kairav has already told her that he will not continue with any further rituals and that she should confess to her family about her real reasons behind this drama. Kairav also reminds Akshara to make sure Anisha tells the truth to everyone. Akshara finds herself in a difficult position between her brother’s future and Abhimanyu’s happiness. She ultimately decides to side with her brother and forces Anisha to confess. Anisha asks her to understand her situation and give her more time. Keep reading to find out what will happen when Abhimanyu finds out the reality and how will he react to Akshara keeping the truth from him?

Meanwhile, Mahima asks the Goenkas to organize the mehndi ceremony the following day, leaving Suhasini worried about all the preparations. Manish takes charge and they get ready for the subsequent event. Kairav looks lost and unwilling to participate in any ritual. The family members take it for some work stress, but the truth is something else.

Kairav breaks the marriage

The wedding festivities continue with Akshara being constantly anxious about what the near future holds. Abhimanyu is all so excited about his sister’s wedding and it makes Akshara more conscious about telling him the truth. She remains silent but Kairav is not so comfortable. Anisha tries to buy more time, but it doesn’t seem fair to continue this drama longer. Abhimanyu and Akshara join the rest on the occasion. Akshara tells Kairav about the conversation she had with Anisha. Abhimanyu shares his joy with everyone and tells Kairav that he will be competing with Kairav over who is going to keep their sisters happier. The healthy banter continues between the two families while Kairav, Anisha, and Akshara share the tension.

Abhimanyu tries to put mehndi on Kairav and he finally breaks his silence. He tells everyone that he will not be marrying Anisha and leaves from there angrily, leaving the rest of the family shocked and shattered.

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu demands Akshara to tell him the truth while Anisha threatens Kairav to marry her by putting herself in danger. Keep reading HT highlights to find out what happens when Anisha will actually hurt herself to gain Kairav’s sympathy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON