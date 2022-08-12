Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 12: Kairav finds out about Anisha's affair, asks her to cancel wedding

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shows Akshara having to make some emotionally challenging decisions. Kairav decides to tell everyone the truth about Anisha's affair, but later changes his mind. Akshara also worries if she should tell the truth to Abhimanyu. Meanwhile, Dr. Kunal leaves the city unexpectedly amid Abhimanyu's treatment. Keep reading this article for the full story. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara confronts Anisha about her affair

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kairav asks Anisha to accept her affair

In the previous episode, Anisha’s secrets are revealed and Kairav finds out about her affair and her plans of cheating on him even after marriage. This episode starts with Kairav and Akshara having an emotional conversation over the preceding incidents, while Abhimanyu comforts an anxious Anisha. The family members believe she is experiencing cold feet, but in reality, she is scared about Kairav and Akshara revealing her truth to the family.

On the other hand, Kairav considers breaking off the marriage instantly. He rushes to tell everyone the truth but decides otherwise after seeing his family members. He instead gives Anisha an ultimatum to confess to her family and break the marriage. Will Anisha accept Kairav’s decision? Will Abhimanyu forgive Akshara for hiding the truth from her? Keep reading HT highlights to know more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Khera leaves

While Akshara struggles with Kairav’s problems, Abhimanyu faces more challenges because of his hand injury. He feels worthless as he fails to help an unconscious child alone and takes Akshara’s support to save his life. Akshara panics as she fears breaking Abhimanyu’s heart by telling him Anisha’s reality. In the upcoming episodes, more exciting updates are coming up as the marriage preparation continues while the bride and groom face a dilemma. Mahima also starts suspecting that something is wrong between Kairav and Anisha because of which they are acting so odd.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kunal Khera receives a problematic message from his sister. He plans to leave instantly and delays Abhimnayu’s surgery. Abhimanyu gets upset realising that he would not be able to get back to his work as soon as he imagined. Akshara sees him losing hope and wonders if she should choose Abhimanyu’s happiness at the moment or Kairav’s peace in the future by telling everyone the truth about Anisha’s affair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read the next written update of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to find out if Kairav will marry Anisha or if the truth comes out. Additionally, more surprises are expected when Dr. Kunal Khera reveals the truth about the real reasons for which he left. Watch this space for more information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.