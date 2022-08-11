Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 11: Akshara confronts Anisha about her affair; Kairav overhears them

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, viewers get a double dose of entertainment as Akshara confronts Anisha about her affair, and Kairav ends up hearing it all. Read this article to find out what happens when Anisha has to finally accept the secret she had been hiding from everyone. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara finds out Anisha is having an affair

Akshara and Anisha get into a fight

The episode starts with Abhimanyu and Anisha celebrating Raksha Bandhan with excitement and joy. However, this fun can’t last long as Akshara has to soon confront Anisha about her affair. More on this later in this article, keep reading.

Meanwhile, the Birla family is in a happy mood because of the Rakhi festival. Akshara also receives her singing competition results. They find out that she has been shortlisted for the fourth round and that she is one of twenty candidates selected from across the country. Kairav gives a heartfelt gift to Akshara– an opportunity to train underprivileged kids in classical singing. Akshara feels upset as she knows Anisha is going to hurt her brother so deeply.

Dr. Kunal Khera starts reminiscing about his life partner Maaya and leaves the Birla house suddenly. Everyone gets worried about him but Manjiri asks them to let him be and move on to the subsequent rituals. Anisha decides to bring out the cake she bought for Abhimanyu. Akshara goes to help her and confronts her as they get some time alone. Anisha gets confused and tries to defend herself. However, Akshara doesn’t give her any chance to manipulate her and recounts the conversation she overheard.

Kairav overhears Anisha’s secret

To add to Anisha's troubles, Kairav is standing right there when Akshara confronted her. He overhears everything about Anisha’s lie and her affair with some other man with whom she is planning to cheat on Kairav even after their marriage. Heartbroken, he gets into a tense argument with Anisha during which she continues to protect her lies. However, Kairav refuses to listen to her.

Later, we see Kairav breaking down in front of Akshara as he is deeply hurt by Anisha’s actions. Anisha is also very anxious suspecting that Kairav and Akshara will tell everyone the truth. Abhimanyu notices her panicking. He comforts her and Anisha breaks down confessing that she can’t marry Kairav. Manjiri and Mahima also arrive at this point and the entire family now knows of the mishappenings between Anisha and Kairav.

However, it will be interesting to see if they all know the same story or if more misunderstandings are going to erupt. In the next episode, we will see Abhimanyu and Kairav getting into a fight over Anisha. Will Akshara be able to protect Kairav? Will Abhimanyu trust Akshara over his sister? Keep reading HT highlights for more updates about this new challenge in Abhi and Akshara’s lives.

