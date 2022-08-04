Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update August 4: Kairav takes a decision about Anisha's proposal

Abhimanyu has given Akshara a grand surprise party and tons of small surprises on her birthday. However, the party has just begun, and many more surprise gestures are yet to come. In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara and Abhimanyu plan their bucket list before Abhimanyu returns to work. On the other hand, the Birla and the Goenka families quarrel over Anisha’s proposal to Kairav. Read this article for all the latest updates. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap August 3: Akshara gives Abhimanyu surprising news

Abhimanyu’s sweet gesture

This episode starts with Abhimanyu comforting Anisha and trying to make her understand Kairav’s perspective. Anisha also apologises to Akshara for ruining her birthday party and sends flowers for Kairav. Kairav calls Anisha to discuss the matter but Suhasini comes in between their conversation. Read more on this in the next section of this article.

Abhimanyu gifts Akshara another birthday dress and they begin their day with sweet moments of romance. The two then leave to see the next surprise gift Abhimanyu planned for Akshara. Abhimanyu plants a tree in Abhira’s name and tells Akshara the meaning of his gesture. They decide to come to that tree every day to nurture it and see it grow with their love.

Suhasini gets angry

As noted earlier, Suhasini sees Kairav talking to Anisha over the phone and intervenes. She gets angry at Anisha’s careless behavior, and tells Kairav that she will force him into marriage and then abandon him. Kairav defends Anisha and Suhasini gets further agitated. Aarohi also tells Kairav

not to trust Anisha but it looks like Kairav has something else on his mind. Manish and Suvarna clarify that they will accept Kairav’s decision. What will be his final decision? Keep reading HT highlights to find out.

Anand blames Mahima

Back at the Birla house, Anand lashes out at Mahima for not bringing up their kids as well as Manjiri did. He blames her for the way their kids have turned out. Manjiri defends Mahima, but Anand starts comparing Abhimanyu with his kids. Shefali brings their attention back to Anisha’s problem and they try to think of a way forward.

At the dining table, Anisha gets a call that she tries to avoid. When Shefali points it out, Anisha makes up a story about it. In another twist, Kairav arrives at the home with all the Goenkas. There is still a suspicion that Anisha might still be hiding something from everyone?

In the next episode, celebrations begin in the Birla house as Kairav accepts Anisha’s marriage proposal. However, Akshara notices something suspicious with Anisha. Keep watching this space for more written updates on this.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.