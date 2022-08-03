Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update August 3: Akshara gives Abhimanyu some surprising news; Anisha returns

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is packed with good news and surprises for the Birla and Goenka family. Akshara has received a number of presents for her birthday already, and there is also a new development in her search for treatment for Abhimanyu. However, the families also get a huge shock in this episode. Read this article to know the full story. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Aarohi tells Abhimanyu of Akshara’s plan

Akshara tells Abhimanyu about Dr. Khera

In the previous episode, we saw Aarohi meticulously reveal Akshara’s secret to Abhimanyu without anyone even doubting her. Abhimanyu gets worried for Akshara and confronts her. Akshara remains mum, as she couldn’t tell Abhimanyu that she wanted to find his last hope but failed. With much effort, she finally tells everyone about her intense search for Dr. Khera.

Everyone is shocked, except for Aarohi who is glad to see her evil plan unfold. Mahima gets mad at Akshara for not disclosing her secret to anyone and behaving as if only she cares for Abhimanyu. Kairav also wonders why she doesn’t tell anyone, as all of them want to help Abhimanyu. Akshara gives her reasons but Abhimanyu interrupts her. He says that they should not bother about finding a solution anymore as there is no more hope left and his hands will be paralysed soon. Akshara is heartbroken and shocked to hear Abhimanyu’s decision. Will Akshara convince Abhi to take the treatment? Keep reading to find out.

As the family worries, Akshara receives a call. Interestingly, the caller is no one else but Dr. Kunal Khera himself. Akshara starts tearing up as she continues her conversation with the doctor. Abhimanyu worries and enquires whose call it was and why she is crying. Akshara tells everyone that Dr. Khera has agreed to meet her and discuss Abhimanyu’s case. The two families celebrate as Aarohi continues to sulk.

Anisha returns

As the two families celebrate the happy news, someone from their past shows up unexpectedly. Turns out, Anisha has not left Kairav after all. He remains shocked to see him back. Anisha comes and wishes everyone as if nothing happened. She explains why she couldn't stay in touch. Mahima and Suhasini get mad at her. However, the bigger surprise is yet to come.

The reason why Anisha has returned is nothing else but her intention to propose to Kairav for marriage. Kairav remains stunned after seeing her proposal. Suhasini’s anger escalates, and it soon turns into an argument between her and Mahima. Abhimanyu comes in between and calms them down. Akshara also convinces them to give Kairav some time and let Anisha relax.

The two families return to their daily lives after an eventful night of news and surprises, and a little bit of shock. It will be interesting to see where their lives will go after the surprising twist. In the next episode, Akshara and Abhimanyu will be seen getting excited as they discuss Abhimanyu’s treatment. More reveals await the viewers as Akshara figures out a huge secret of Anisha. Keep reading HT highlights for more written updates.

